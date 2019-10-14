Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) to Buy

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MobileIron, Inc. is engaged in providing security and management solutions for mobile applications, content, and devices. The Company provides software tools for device management, activity intelligence, and security. MobileIron offers multi-OS mobile device management software, mobile application management, Wireless Expense Management, Enterprise Mobility, Mobile Device Security and Bring-Your-Own-Device privacy controls, MobileIron Virtual Smartphone Platform. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Mobileiron in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mobileiron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ:MOBL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 399,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. Mobileiron has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $695.82 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 89.20% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $50.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mobileiron will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Lp Storm III sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $8,762,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tae Hea Nahm sold 558,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $3,778,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,133,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,395,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,495,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,249,000 after acquiring an additional 552,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,442,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after buying an additional 687,700 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,814,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

