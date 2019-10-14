Zacks: Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $41.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Opiant Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:OPNT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.62. 3,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.32.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.86. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $751,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,500. 30.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 315,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

