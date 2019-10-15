$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ship Finance International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. Ship Finance International reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ship Finance International.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.61 million. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on Ship Finance International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Ship Finance International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ship Finance International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

SFL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 699,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,609. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ship Finance International has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is currently 135.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ship Finance International by 278.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,351,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,615 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 499.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 678,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 565,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,586,584 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,378,000 after acquiring an additional 522,451 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ship Finance International during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,394,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ship Finance International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

