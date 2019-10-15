$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Home Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Home Bancshares.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $164.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.83 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.22. Home Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 8,500 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $157,335.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,719 shares of company stock worth $1,219,031 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,080,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,754,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 274.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

