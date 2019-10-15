$0.52 EPS Expected for Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Re/Max’s earnings. Re/Max reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Re/Max will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Re/Max.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.26 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 73.12% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RMAX shares. JMP Securities upgraded Re/Max from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Compass Point downgraded Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Re/Max by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Re/Max by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Re/Max by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in Re/Max by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Re/Max by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter.

Re/Max stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $553.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15. Re/Max has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $44.16.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

