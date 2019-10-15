$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) to post earnings per share of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is $1.25. Granite Construction reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.21. Granite Construction had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $789.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GVA. ValuEngine upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Granite Construction from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Granite Construction presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In other Granite Construction news, insider Desai Jigisha acquired 1,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $28,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David H. Kelsey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $151,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,456 shares of company stock worth $597,443. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,563 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 4.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 166.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 28.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 271,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 60,386 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 150.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 75,091 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Construction stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.77. 8,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

