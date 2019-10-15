1,848 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

IWN traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.98. The company had a trading volume of 37,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,375. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.27. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $127.30.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.572 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

