260,175 Shares in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 260,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 208,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 34,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,116,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TLK traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

