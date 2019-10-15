$28.80 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report sales of $28.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.70 million. Omeros reported sales of $4.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 524.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $111.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.90 million to $122.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $158.60 million, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $214.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omeros.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 1476.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

OMER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $32.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $755.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.84. Omeros has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $784,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 76,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.