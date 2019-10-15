3DCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $2,012.00 (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One 3DCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. 3DCoin has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $2,012.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin (CRYPTO:3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 74,532,866 coins and its circulating supply is 68,243,172 coins. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

3DCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

