3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Short Interest Update

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the August 30th total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MMM traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.98. 2,924,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,721. The company has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.82 and its 200-day moving average is $174.94. 3M has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.54.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

