$45.08 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce $45.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $46.13 billion. AT&T reported sales of $45.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $182.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.73 billion to $184.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $182.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $178.96 billion to $187.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

T stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,708,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,069,460. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $277.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,879,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931,167 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $81,364,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.