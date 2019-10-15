930 Shares in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Acquired by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViaSat in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ViaSat by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ViaSat in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ViaSat in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in ViaSat in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -63.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ViaSat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.93 and a twelve month high of $97.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.57.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.02 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

In other news, Director John P. Stenbit sold 1,250 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $98,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $81,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,538 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

