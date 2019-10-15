93,453 Shares in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Bought by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 93,453 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CDK Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDK. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in CDK Global by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in CDK Global by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.69. 600,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.10 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

