Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 417,620 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 12,052 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $34,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $2.79 on Tuesday, reaching $82.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,401. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

