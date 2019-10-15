Absolute Trading Down 19% Over Last Week (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Absolute has a market cap of $24,837.00 and approximately $795.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Absolute has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00874679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036894 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00190948 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005732 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00090699 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004468 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

