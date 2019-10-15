AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACIU. BidaskClub lowered AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on AC Immune and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AC Immune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

NASDAQ:ACIU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.87. 1,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 21.90, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AC Immune has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. AC Immune had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. Equities research analysts predict that AC Immune will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,414 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

