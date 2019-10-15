Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2019

Brokerages forecast that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Achillion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Achillion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Achillion Pharmaceuticals.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14).

Several brokerages recently commented on ACHN. BidaskClub cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,805,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,575,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,534 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 6,929,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 1,077.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 760,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,007,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 728,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHN opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $507.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $5.03.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

Earnings History and Estimates for Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN)

