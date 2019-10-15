Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the August 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ACU opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. Acme United has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $22.87.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $40.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Acme United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acme United by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Acme United in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Acme United in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acme United by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

