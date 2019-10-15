ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Trading Up 6.6%

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.17, approximately 836,125 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 908,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADMA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Dawson James downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $233.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 323.54% and a negative return on equity of 214.26%. Research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 13,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.