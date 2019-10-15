Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of WMS opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.64 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 34.94% and a negative net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll purchased 68,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $2,032,222.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,462,193 shares of company stock valued at $73,912,528. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.4% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 105,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $810,000. MIG Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 75.7% during the second quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,000,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,796,000 after purchasing an additional 430,987 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $12,363,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

