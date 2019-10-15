Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.32

Shares of Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and traded as high as $7.60. Advanced Info Service PCL shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 561 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVIFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Advanced Info Service PCL from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Info Service PCL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63.

Advanced Info Service PCL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies.

