Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) Achieves Market Cap of $110,292.00

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market capitalization of $110,292.00 and $3,184.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Advanced Internet Blocks alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00674450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012183 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000702 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012649 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Profile

AIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,412,852,523 coins and its circulating supply is 32,852,523 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Internet Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Internet Blocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.