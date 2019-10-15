Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) PT Set at $63.00 by Mizuho

Mizuho set a $63.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AERI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $54.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.83.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $814.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $60.81.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.52% and a negative net margin of 478.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $2,373,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicente Anido, Jr. acquired 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,012.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,945.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 562,698 shares of company stock worth $13,088,866. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AERI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,255,000 after buying an additional 331,884 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 235.0% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 456,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,737,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,347,000 after buying an additional 224,655 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 400.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 275,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 220,263 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,824,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

