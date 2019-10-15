Afterpay Touch Group (ASX:APT) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.41

Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:APT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$37.41 ($26.53) and last traded at A$36.53 ($25.91), with a volume of 1414964 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$36.10 ($25.60).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a PE ratio of -197.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.78.

About Afterpay Touch Group (ASX:APT)

Afterpay Touch Group Limited operates as a payments company in Australia. The company offers a customer centric, omni channel retail service that facilitates commerce between retail merchants and their end-customers through a platform, which allows retail merchants to offer customers the ability to buy products on a ‘buy now, receive now, pay later' basis.

