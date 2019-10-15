Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Green Valley Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Valley Investors LLC now owns 494,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,985,000 after purchasing an additional 70,345 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on APD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.14.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $213.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.48. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $232.47.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

