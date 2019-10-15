Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. Alector has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $11,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 676,000 shares of company stock worth $12,079,700. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the first quarter worth about $20,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alector by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 43,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alector by 97.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 427,642 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alector by 194.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 194,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Alector in the second quarter worth about $4,632,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

