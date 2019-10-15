Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Given a $153.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $153.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. GMP Securities reissued an average rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.91.

ARE traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $153.87. 409,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,426. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $155.99. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $2,902,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 495,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,927,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $1,447,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 102,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,800,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,233 shares of company stock valued at $14,160,256. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 51,918 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

