Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ FY2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATI. Longbow Research downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.45 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 992.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, insider Robert S. Wetherbee purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,830.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $114,470.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $222,680 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

