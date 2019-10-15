Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 546,700 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the August 30th total of 615,800 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

ABTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

Shares of ABTX opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $708.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director David B. Moulton sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,281.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,576. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 58.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,924,000 after acquiring an additional 396,835 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 25.6% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 408,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 83,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $2,744,000. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 812.3% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 83,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 74,036 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $860,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

