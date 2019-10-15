Alliance Aviation Services (ASX:AQZ) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Alliance Aviation Services Ltd (ASX:AQZ) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.44 ($1.73) and last traded at A$2.43 ($1.72), 118,729 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.33 ($1.65).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$2.42 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.56.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 3.32%. Alliance Aviation Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.90%.

In other news, insider Scott McMillan 20,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th.

Alliance Aviation Services Company Profile (ASX:AQZ)

Alliance Aviation Services Limited, an air charter operator, provides aviation services to the tourism, resources, education, government, corporate, sporting, and entertainment sectors in Australia and internationally. It also provides specialized aviation services to other airlines and clients, which include aircraft wet leasing, airport management, aircraft trading, parts sales, and engine leasing.

