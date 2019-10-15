Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $55.58

Shares of Allied Minds PLC (LON:ALM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.58 and traded as low as $43.61. Allied Minds shares last traded at $47.60, with a volume of 773,724 shares traded.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allied Minds in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $111.49 million and a PE ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 64.52.

Allied Minds Company Profile (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

