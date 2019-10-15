Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALNY. Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $60.27 and a 12-month high of $96.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average is $78.10.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 848.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.