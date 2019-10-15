Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,353 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2,010.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 37.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 4,018.6% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 935,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 52.9% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,028,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $1,450.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,375.78.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,224.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,209.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,174.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

