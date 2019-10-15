AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Stock Price Up 5.2%

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)’s share price rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.40, approximately 843,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 895,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

AMAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.62). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.33% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp purchased 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $3,029,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,903,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 919,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 236,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

