American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Short Interest Down 12.7% in September

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the August 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director Oliver Luck sold 12,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $586,978.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,288.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,062,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,062,000 after purchasing an additional 248,673 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 69,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACC stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.83. 780,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,720. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.82 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.