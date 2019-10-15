AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Trading 99.3% Higher Over Last Week

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded 99.3% higher against the dollar. AmsterdamCoin has a market capitalization of $24,694.00 and $321.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

