Analysts Anticipate Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) will report sales of $4.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.68 million and the lowest is $4.45 million. Eastside Distilling reported sales of $1.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 206.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full-year sales of $17.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.68 million to $18.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.80 million, with estimates ranging from $22.23 million to $27.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eastside Distilling.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 72.28% and a negative net margin of 108.78%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 million.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 52.2% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 587,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 201,359 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the third quarter valued at about $600,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 10.4% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 62,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EAST traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. 16,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,737. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.42.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastside Distilling (EAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.