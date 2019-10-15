Analysts Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.12. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $116.49 million during the quarter.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 249,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,464. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 14.89, a current ratio of 14.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genmab A/S stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

