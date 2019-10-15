Analysts Anticipate Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Materion reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Materion had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $297.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Materion’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

MTRN traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.02. 1,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16. Materion has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Materion by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Materion by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Materion by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Materion by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

