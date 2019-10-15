Analysts Anticipate ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Brokerages forecast that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. ScanSource reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ScanSource by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at $892,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in ScanSource by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

SCSC opened at $29.70 on Thursday. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $737.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.97.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

