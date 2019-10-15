Analysts Expect Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) to Post $0.53 EPS

Shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Innophos’ rating score has improved by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $46.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Innophos an industry rank of 218 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Innophos alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on IPHS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th.

IPHS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 84,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,431. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51. The company has a market cap of $623.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.85. Innophos has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.55 million. Innophos had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Innophos’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Innophos will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Innophos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Innophos by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Innophos by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innophos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innophos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innophos (IPHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innophos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innophos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.