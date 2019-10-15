Analysts Expect Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.28. Marten Transport also posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.45 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

MRTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of Marten Transport and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.49. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $22.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 683,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.