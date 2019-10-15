Analysts Expect Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) to Post $0.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) to post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.12. Warrior Met Coal reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 62.99% and a net margin of 47.01%. The company had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CFO Dale W. Boyles acquired 1,200 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 170.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 29.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $33.49.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.