Analysts Expect World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.26 Million

Brokerages expect World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to announce $144.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.76 million to $144.76 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $127.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $611.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $607.04 million to $616.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $664.86 million, with estimates ranging from $639.23 million to $690.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $138.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.64 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “sell” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.03. 14,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,330. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.32. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $89.78 and a 12 month high of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a current ratio of 17.63.

In related news, insider R Chad Prashad sold 5,500 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $770,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,277 shares in the company, valued at $12,919,702.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 222 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $30,145.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,909.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,195. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

