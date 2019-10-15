Analysts Offer Predictions for Crane Co.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Crane in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 11th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2019 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Crane had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $841.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CR has been the subject of several other research reports. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Crane from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

Crane stock opened at $79.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.80. Crane has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James A. Lavish sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $56,134.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,763.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

