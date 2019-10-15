Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Five9 (FIVN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN):

10/3/2019 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2019 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

10/2/2019 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/26/2019 – Five9 is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2019 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2019 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/6/2019 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/4/2019 – Five9 is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

FIVN traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.07, a PEG ratio of 138.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Five9 Inc has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average is $53.71.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $77.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 18,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $429,357.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,561.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,334 shares of company stock worth $16,249,320. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 1,008.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Five9 in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Five9 by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Five9 by 27.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Five9 in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

