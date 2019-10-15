Analysts Set Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) PT at $99.51

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.51.

ATHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on shares of Autohome and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.10 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter valued at about $958,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter valued at about $1,718,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Autohome by 9.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATHM traded up $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.91. The stock had a trading volume of 699,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,533. Autohome has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $117.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.89.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Autohome will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

