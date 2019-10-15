Analysts Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Target Price at $75.43

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LNG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.00. 1,137,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,106. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 130.7% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 66.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

