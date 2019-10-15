Analysts Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Price Target at $44.13

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cinemark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

CNK stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,521. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.79.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $957.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.57 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 6.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

In other news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $235,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter worth $25,830,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 23.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,878,000 after buying an additional 548,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 5.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,183,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,263,000 after buying an additional 494,773 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 9.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,683,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,180,000 after buying an additional 483,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 272.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,141,000 after buying an additional 468,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

